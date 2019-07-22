A squirrel caused a two-hour power outage affecting approximately 8,000 San Isabel Electric Association meters from the Greenhorn Valley area to the surrounding Trinidad area along the Interstate 25 corridor on Monday.

When the outage began, shortly before noon, San Isabel Electric’s power supplier informed the co-op of a problem on its system, said Paris Elliott, San Isabel Electric spokeswoman. After further investigation, the cause was a squirrel on one of San Isabel Electric’s transformers, which interrupted power to multiple San Isabel Electric substations.

The outage was restored a few minutes before 2 p.m.

"Members whose power has not been restored are asked to please call 1-800-279-7432 or report their outage using SmartHub online or the SmartHub mobile app," said Elliott.

SmartHub is San Isabel Electric’s 24/7 account management tool.

"From our office staff to those out in the field, we have appreciated your patience as we worked to restore power as quickly as safely possible for everyone involved," said Elliott.