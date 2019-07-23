Clean Valley Recycling diverts items from landfill for reuse

Clean Valley Recycling started in April 2011 with a mission: "To keep the Arkansas Valley clean and green." The company has grown over the years to become a business with seven part-time employees, a huge warehouse, equipment for baling cardboard and paper, a forklift for the warehouse, trucks to pick up plastics, metal, glass and paper recyclables at curbside in Rocky Ford and La Junta, and the ability to receive and recycle paint, as well as accepting electronics and other equipment for redistribution. The Swink Warehouse was acquired at the end of 2012, and nonprofit status was also attained at that time. Through the years, what CVR can accept has gradually grown to almost anything. Dee Hostetler is one of CVR's original founders and still works at managing the business. “The costs, including employees and equipment, keep going up but value of the recyclables keeps going down," said Hostetler. "The price of cardboard has decreased 70 percent. For the present, CVR will continue to receive all grades of plastic and everything else they receive now. “China used to take #3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 plastics, but they no longer do so, and it is getting harder to find a market for them. Some centers have stopped receiving these grades, but we have not made that change yet. All our recyclables find markets right here in the U.S.A.” Grade #1 plastics, basically the plastic bottles for water, pop and other drinks, are sent to Georgia to be recycled into carpet fiber. Grade #2 plastics - milk jugs, detergent bottles, shampoo bottles, etc. - are the most valuable and are sent to Alabama to be recycled into outdoor furniture, decking, playground equipment, picnic tables and more. Metals are recycled at Dionisio’s in La Junta. Glass - which is limited to bottles and jars - goes to MillerCoors in Wheatridge to be made into more beer bottles. Newspapers go to Penrose, where they are ground up, treated with flame retardant and made into insulation. Office paper and junk mail goes to Muskogee, Okla., to become tissue paper. Cardboard also goes to Oklahoma, where it is made into lining for the outside of sheetrock. There is a cost, by the pound, for electronic equipment (printers, scanners, fluorescent light tubes, computer monitors and TVs), which must be sent off to other facilities. No fees are charges for computer towers, cell phones, laptops, small appliances and ink cartridges. The organization relies heavily on volunteers to pick up and sort items, as well as communication outreach. “We can always use more volunteers,” said Hostetler.

