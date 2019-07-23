PUEBLO — Ever wanted to learn to fly fish or tie your own flies?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering a free, two-day introductory workshop for anglers wanting to learn the art of the fly rod and its artificial lures.

The workshop is scheduled for July 27-28 at the Pueblo Hunter Education building at 2600 Mesa Ave., in Pueblo.

The workshop will consist of both classroom and field instruction. Participants will learn about the necessary equipment, materials and techniques used to create effective alpine fly patterns.

Participants will then have the chance to learn about numerous alpine fly-fishing strategies that can increase their odds of catching more and larger fish when planning a visit to Colorado's high country.

The Saturday classroom session will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will be followed by a fishing trip on Sunday from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"This workshop will provide anglers with an introduction to basic fly-tying while helping to enhance their angling skills to make them more successful on the water," said Mike Brown, CPW District Wildlife Manager.

The workshop is open to the first 20 registrations.

To register for the class, go to the following link and complete the registration. The web site address is https://www.register-ed.com/invite/5d276121e506d.

For questions and further information, contact Brown at (719) 250-4269.