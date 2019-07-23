The Fowler High School Future Business Leaders of America Chapter qualified and sent seven members to compete at Nationals in San Antonio, Texas, on June 28 through July 2.



Avery Bouldin competed in Database Design and Applications, Liam Griffy in Hospitality Management, Jayden Osborne and Gabriel Proctor in Spreadsheet Applications, Braxton Bates in Computer Applications, and Danielle Pruett and Kaitlyn Smith in Word Processing.



They competed against members from other states across the nation as well as China and Puerto Rico. Kaitlyn Smith placed fifth and Braxton Bates was seventh in their respective events. The members were also able to tour the Alamo, the River Walk, and many other sites in the area. This is the fourth year in a row that they have had national placers.