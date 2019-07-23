Fowler's Jacobi Larson is in second place in pole bending after the Monday performances at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

The rodeo is taking place this week at the Sweetwater Events Center in Rock Springs, Wyo.

Larson recorded a time of 20.473 seconds, which was also second in the Monday morning performance. She trails Haylee Pocock of Sugar City, Idaho, with a 20.309.

Larson will have her second run on Friday evening.

Another local competitor, Colt Honey of La Junta, performed in steer wrestling on Monday evening. Unfortunately, he did not record a time.

He will have a second chance at a time on Friday morning.

Kodey Hoss of La Junta, who had a 10.84-second goat tying run on Sunday, dropped to 36th in the standings.

She will try again on Saturday morning.

The final local performer, Crowley McCuistion of Sugar City, will have both of his bull rides on Wednesday.

Other girls' leaders include Gracie Raby of Mount Vernon, Ark., in goat tying in 7.3 seconds, Shaw Nelson of Hartford, S.D., in barrel racing in 17.232, Britta Strain of Davie, Fla., in breakaway roping in 2.13, Shayla Boyce of Purcell, Okla., in cutting with 149 points, and Colee Charlesworth of Marathon, Texas, in the reined cow horse with 289 points.

Boys' non-rough stock leaders include Carson Ray of Groveton, Texas, in cutting with 150 points, Shad Mayfield of Clovis, N.M., in tie-down roping in 8.65 seconds, and Jacob Daniell of Monroe, Ga., in steer wrestling in 4.55 seconds.

The team roping leaders are Kason Davis of Lumberton, Miss., and Bryce Graves of Poplarville, Miss., in 6.74 seconds.

In rough stock events, Brice Patterson of Bozeman, Mont., leads bareback riding with 76 points, Kade Bruno of Challis, Idaho, in saddle bronc riding with 75 points, and Clay Garney of Los Lunas, N.M., in bull riding with 80 points.

