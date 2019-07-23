The thermometer read 105 degrees at 5 p.m. Friday, but the kids preparing to participate in the Missouri Day livestock show seemed undaunted by the heat. The grown-ups and the animals weren’t doing as well, but they carried on.



Asked why she enjoyed competing in 4H livestock events, Katie Nesselhuf said, “Because it’s fun to be with the club, and it pays off if you do well at fairs.”

If she does well at this fair, showing her market lamb, No Ears, Nesselhuf will go on to compete at the Arkansas Valley Fair. And if she does well there, she will go on to the big show at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.



Winning 4H livestock is auctioned off at the end of the shows for amazing amounts of money. The grown-ups in various businesses wish to encourage the kids in agricultural enterprise.



The animals are weighed in at the beginning of the season in March, said Katie’s mother, Jennifer Nesselhuf, and they are weighed in at the beginning of each show, to show the gain accomplished.

The youngster is responsible for the care and feeding of the animal. In the judging of the animal, the youngster must exhibit his knowledge of the animal, as well as good showmanship in presenting the animal.



Among the most interesting of the animals was the chicken, Prima, owned by Steve and Domenic Baldwin of the Sand and Sage Club in Ordway.

Prima was such a pet, Dominic or his brother could carry her around like a pet kitten.

Sue Hardy, the poultry judge, really put Domenic Baldwin through the paces as Jacquelin Alvey, a 4H graduate, looked on.



Tobey and Braden Langston from the Fort Bent Chapter showed their rabbits, a Satin and a Dutch, very attractive black and white rabbits.



Cheyenne Lange showed her palomino barrel racing horse, Tex, in the halter class. They have been together for seven years. The competition looked to be stiff. Six horses were entered.



Tyler Winters came all the way from Limon to show his heifer. He is in the Rocking 4H Club there. He was climbing the ladder of stock shows with the other 4H Club kids at the Missouri Day Stock Show.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com