In an effort to keep the community informed about what's going on in the city and to hear feedback from citizens about issues they're encountering and things they'd like to see get done, Mayor Nick Gradisar is going to start holding monthly town hall meetings.

The first of the town halls, which are formerly being called Community Connections meetings, is being slated for 9 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Lucero Library, 1315 E. Seventh St.

Gradisar said several more community gatherings will be held over the course of the next several months.

The meetings will be on the first Friday of each month at different locations throughout the city. A schedule with exact dates, times and locations can be found at https://www.pueblo.us/mayor.

A schedule for evening town hall meetings will be coming soon as well, according to the mayor's office.

Gradisar said that since he took office in February, he has emphasized that transparency in government will be an essential part of his administration. He said he believes that more involvement by and communication with residents will strengthen local government.

"I want to share exciting things happening in Pueblo and hear from residents," Gradisar said on Monday when outlining the meetings to City Council. "It's going to be an open conversation with whoever shows up about what's on their mind, what's on our mind, and making sure the community is educated about the direction the city is going and what the city is working on."

Anyone who is unable to attend any of the town hall meetings will be able to watch them live on Facebook.

