Salaries being increased to be on par with competitive averages

Otero County has begun to implement wage raises for staff members found to have salaries below market averages, County Administrator Amy White-Tanabe said at the Monday Board of County Commissioners meeting.

The county contracted Cooperative Personnel Services, a human resources consulting firm, to conduct a salary survey to determine what staff should be making.



The survey revealed that 57 percent of county employees are paid below market averages for their positions.



White-Tanabe said many of those workers are employed in the Department of Human Services.



"It's hard to find social workers that are trained in the areas that we have the need, that are willing to live in the valley," said White-Tanabe. "So we need to at least pay them at-market."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual mean wage for mental health and substance abuse social workers is $46,980. Healthcare social workers come in a tad higher at $52,150, and social and human service assistants net about $36,180.



The average increase across human services is $258 a month, according to White-Tanabe, although some employees did not require a raise because they were already at or above market averages.



The salary survey also explored potential competitors to Otero County in terms of hiring talent.



Participating in the survey were Alamosa, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Huerfano, Kit Carson and Lincoln counties.



The cities of Pueblo, La Junta and Rocky Ford also participated in the survey, in addition to Southeast Health Group and the State of Colorado.



Department of Human Services Director Donna Rohde was not available to comment at the time of writing.



"We compared job description to job description," said White-Tanabe. "In the beginning of this study, the human element was completely out of it. Then we took years of service and determined where they (staff) were at."



White-Tanabe said the wage evaluation process was mathematical with the low and high market ends considered with years of service.



"It wasn't that we thought Joe Blow did a better job than Jane, or if they were male or female, because I kind of watched that, and it wasn't that," said White-Tanabe. "It was complete black-and-white study. So we had a really good basis to start from."



At this point, if someone with 10 years of experience at another county were to approach the Otero County for a job, White-Tanabe could insert their credentials into an excel spreadsheet and have their fair market wage ready in an instant, she explained.



"There's no longer a 'Well, you know, they're good, maybe we should take them a little bit higher or a little bit lower.' It'll be really mathematical in how we hire now," she said.



The county administrator's goal is to have all staff brought up to market average salaries by Jan. 1.

The raises went into effect immediately and will roll out for each employee on their employment anniversary dates.



Commissioners are still working out whether they will implement cost-of-living adjustments, anniversary raises, or other compensation boosts, said White-Tanabe.



"We're excited about the 57 percent that's getting to have some recognition, that the other 43 percent has been either paid just right or over the market for a period of time," said Commissioner Keith Goodwin on Monday. "So it's only fair that we implement as soon as we can once we've identified that there is a problem."



Goodwin said the commissioners worked with each county department to figure out how to implement the raises. The work's not over, however, as Goodwin indicated that budget supplementaries will be needed to compensate for the adjustment of some salaries.

