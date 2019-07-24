A 9-year-old girl was injured Monday when a bull bison charged a group of 50 people gathered at Yellowstone National Park.

The crowd had been standing 5-10 feet from the bison for about 20 minutes when the animal suddenly attacked, according to a news release from the massive park, which spans parts of three states.

The incident happened near the well-known Old Faithful geyser.

Video of the attack posted to social media shows the girl's parents take off running when the bull bison heads their way. The animal makes contact with the girl, tossing her into the air.

The girl, who was visiting from Odessa, Fla., was treated at a nearby lodge before being transported to the park's medical center for additional care. Odessa is about 25 miles northwest of Tampa.

The National Park Service said it is investigating the incident. No citations have been issued.

The federal agency suggests staying at least 25 yards from large animals such as bighorn sheep, bison, coyotes, deer, elk and moose. For bears and wolves, the park service advises staying at least 100 yards away.

"If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity," the news release says.

