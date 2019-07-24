Ignacio “Tani” Aguilar, 85, of La Junta went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luterio and Abelina Aguilar; granddaughter, Sierra Alynn; and brother, Emilio Aguilar.

Tani is survived by his wife of 62 years, Reina Aguilar; children, Christine (Gerald) Yalotz, Mary Aguilar, Evelyn Aguilar, Anthony (Kristy) Aguilar; grandchildren, Crystal (Michelle), Adrienne (Jason), David, Zachary (Ruth), Andre, Brandon (Kelsie), Isaiah, Ezekiel, Gabriel, Anthony Jr. and Matthew. He is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jaime (Ramona), Concha (Ramon), Ricardo, Margaret, Nash (Judy), Juan (Sandy); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Tani enjoyed working on his vehicles and taking care of a pool hall. After work, he always enjoyed a cold beer. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and love him.

Rosary, 6 p.m., Monday, Romero Chapel, Pueblo. Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m., Tuesday, St. Joseph Church, Pueblo. Reception to follow, Romero Hall, Pueblo.

Funeral procession will depart at 1:30 p.m. from Romero Courtesy Hall to Calvary Cemetery in La Junta.