Despite the outward appearance of not much happening at the new Primary School building, H. E. Whitlock Supervisor Randy Davis reports that workers have been on the job five days a week, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ever since September.

“I can prove it by my logbook, right here on the computer,” Davis said. “Of course electricians and plumbers don’t work on Fridays.”



The building site was certainly buzzing with activity, cars filling the west side parking lot, on Tuesday morning.

“Remodel projects are difficult,” said Davis. “Tear everything out, put everything back.”



One can observe the outside concrete block on the lower level has been installed.

“Finished the exterior concrete block last Saturday,” said Davis. Workers have been observed on the roof all summer from time to time, and they were also there on Tuesday morning.



The concrete sidewalks on the primary playground, north side of the building, appear to be almost finished, and a gazebo frame has been built.

Asked about damage from the storms over the weekend, Davis said, “It would take more than a little wind like that to do damage.”

He was also surprised at the amount of precipitation La Junta has had this year.

“They told me it doesn’t rain much here, but this year it has,” said Davis, “and a 7-inch snow last winter.”

Weather delays are to be expected, though, and didn’t cause unexpected delays, he added.



Completion of the project is still slated for mid-October.



The primary children (K-2) and the faculty will be moved from East School to the new Primary School during the winter break at the Christmas holidays, said Superintendent Rick Lovato at the July 15 school board meeting.

