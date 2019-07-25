The original 1969 plan for Pueblo West as a recreational and equestrian resort community in the Colorado prairie never quite came to fruition. Today, Pueblo West is closer to an independent suburb than a resort town, deviating from that original vision over the past half-century.

But one aspect of that original vision, a beautiful 18-hole golf course at the community's center, certainly turned into what Pueblo West founders Robert McCulloch and C.V. Wood envisioned.

But the journey toward Desert Hawk's current distinction as a pristine centerpiece of Pueblo West experienced its share of bumps and bruises along the way.

A planned community, with planned exposure



When the plan for Pueblo West was forged in 1969, a $500,000 18-hole golf course on 150 acres was among the key projects in the works.

The course, designed by former PGA pro Johnny Bulla, opened as a 9-hole course in 1971 before expanding to 18 holes in 1972. From the beginning, the course was set to attract big names to the community as publicity events to promote the new town of Pueblo West.

One of those took place in 1973, when PGA golf pro Julius Boros, the winner of three majors as a two-time U.S. Open champion and the winner of the 1969 PGA Championship. He held a tournament at the course, then dubbed the Pueblo West Golf and Tennis Club, which attracted over a hundred spectators looking to get a peek of the golf star.

Another of those pros was a local star in women's golf, Penny Zavichas, who played professionally in the LPGA in the 1960s, became a touring pro at the Pueblo West Golf Club. For two years, she held tournaments and clinics at the course as part of her Craft-Zavichas Golf School, alongside established course pros like Steve Buster, and later, Mike Zaremba, who is still the resident pro of the course, who came aboard in 1981.

She led one of the first big tournaments at the course in 1972 after its 18-hole expansion, a $25,000 LPGA pro-am that attracted 22 of the top money-winners on the LPGA tour at the time. Of those was two-time LPGA champion Kathy Whitworth, now a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Zavichas was the LPGA treasurer at the time in addition to being a pro on the tour, and had the name recognition of being descended from women's golf royalty, the niece of 10-time LPGA winner Babe Didrikson, one of the most famous American athletes of the 1930s.

"I told (golfers) that the course was very raw, there weren't a lot of green grass out there or trees, but I was honored to have all of them play in it," Zavichas, a Pueblo native, said. "Mr. McCulloch arranged free lodging for the women at the Pueblo West Inn, and there were some big time names there. They enjoyed it and we had a lot of fun."

Problems hamper course

The course wasn't a shining beacon from the beginning. It took some work to get it to where it is today.

Zavichas said she recalled an incident in the 1970s where the course's burgeoning plant life was struck down in an act of vandalism.

"There were little seedlings beginning to come up, and somebody chopped them all down," Zavichas said, "some disgruntled employee. They cut down hundreds of trees, and I don't know if they ever caught him or her."

In the 1970s, Zaremba said, the course also had tons of issues staying green, poor-quality well-water not adequately keeping the course beautiful.

"They had a tremendous amount of trouble with the water," Zaremba said, "because of the high alkali content in the water. It turned everything white. I remember they were flying people in (to see Pueblo West), and they put down truckloads of sod, and two weeks later, it was dead."

That problem was cured around 1980, Zaremba said, when the course switched to Pueblo Reservoir water, which helped take the beauty up a notch.

But when McCulloch Properties divested itself of its dealings in Pueblo West in the 1980s, the course changed hands a number of times. Eventually, the Pueblo West Metro District and Pueblo County took over the course, which it still does today.

"Around 1988 or 1992, the course wasn't in the greatest of shape," Zaremba said. "But when the county essentially bought it, that changed everything."

Still a gem today

Over the years, Desert Hawk had been beleaguered by issues of financial solvency, one of the reasons the county and the metro district came in to manage the course in the first place in 2000.

It's been a great partnership, Zaremba said.

"It's went through its changes," Zaremba said, "but there's a cooperation between the county and metro, and by 2023, which is right around the corner, the bond will be paid off. So in a few more years, everything will change."

But today, the course is one of the best maintained in Southern Colorado, and it's packed daily with tee times, tournaments, golf schools, and other events, Zaremba said.

The activity now was just what was envisioned with ground was broken on the course 50 years ago.

"The Pueblo West Inn and the golf course was the focal point of the community," Zaremba said, "and it has been for 50 years."

