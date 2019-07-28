San Isabel Electric

80th anniversary event

San Isabel Electric has 38 $80 bill credits remaining to award to members to celebrate the electric co-op’s 80th anniversary.

The co-op will disperse $3,040 in the next four months to members who pay their electric bill with the SmartHub app or online with SmartHub. The 80th anniversary contest ends Nov. 15.

About $3,360 in $80 bill credits have been awarded to 42 recipients, including 30 in Pueblo, six in Huerfano and six in Las Animas counties since the event began with the co-op’s November electric bill.

“What we’ve been doing for the last 80 years is important, but we realize what’s more important is what we’re doing today. SmartHub is one of the many ways we’re trying to make our members’ lives easier and save them time and money,” General Manager Reg Rudolph said.

To earn an $80 bill credit, participants must be a San Isabel Electric member and pay their power bill in full on or before the due date online with SmartHub or with the SmartHub mobile app.

Winners are chosen randomly on the 18th of every month or the nearest weekday to the 18th. Winners are notified by email and the $80 credit is applied to the member’s following month’s bill.

The co-op has been awarding $80 bill credits to six members a month, chosen randomly, since December 2018. Ten members will be chosen during the last two months of the contest.

VITA tax program

to offer filing help

The VITA free tax program will provide services for taxpayers who need assistance in filing previous year’s tax returns Monday on the third floor training room of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

Participants need to bring their Social Security card, a photo ID and all pertinent income information. No appointments necessary.

For more information, call 296-8768.

Job search

assistance available



The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

•Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and what could be keeping you from finding employment.

•The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals ages 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

•The Governor’s Summer Job Hunt Program is open to young people ages 14 through 24. Jobs are available for those 16 to 24. Volunteer opportunities exist for those under 16.

Contact the Workforce Center to speak with an employment specialist and sign up for the next Governor's Summer Job Hunt Orientation.