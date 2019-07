BIRTHS

Aragon: Born to Monica Aragon and Salvador Gallegos, Pueblo, a son, July 25 at Parkview Medical Center.

Atencio: Born to Melissa and Frank Atencio, Pueblo, a son, July 24 at Parkview Medical Center.

Gallegos: Born to Samantha Salamena and Damian Gallegos, Pueblo, a daughter, July 26 at Parkview Medical Center.

Hernandez: Born to Jessica and Bobby Hernandez, Pueblo West, a daughter, July 27 at Parkview Medical Center.

Lyons: Born to Kristina and Xavier Lyons, Pueblo, a daughter, July 27 at Parkview Medical Center.

Maldonado: Born to Lindalee Gallegos and Nathaniel Maldonado, Pueblo, a daughter, July 24 at Parkview Medical Center.

Nicholas: Born to Amanda Whiting and Richard Nicholas, Pueblo West, a son, July 25 at Parkview Medical Center.

Nicks: Born to Crasel Nicks and Bill Elenga, Pueblo, a son, July 16 at Parkview Medical Center.

Ortiz: Born to Janae and Juan Ortiz, Pueblo, a son, July 26 at Parkview Medical Center.

Valdez: Born to Vanessa and Christopher Valdez, Pueblo, a son, July 27 at Parkview Medical Center.

Wolf: Born to Megan Wolf and Tyler Idell, Pueblo West, a daughter, July 24 at Parkview Medical Center.

DEATHS

PUEBLO

July 28

Scott: Laura Belle Scott, 94. T.G. McCarthy.

July 27

Medonich: John M. Medonich, 55. Montgomery & Steward.

GRANADA

Schulz: Vernon A. Schulz, 97, Granada, July 26. Peacock-Larsen, La Junta.

LA JUNTA

Bartholomew: Mae Bartholomew, 79, La Junta, July 26. Peacock-Larsen, La Junta.

Hoss: Roxie Ann Hoss, 69, La Junta, July 27. Peacock-Larsen, La Junta.

LAMAR

Fagan: William "Bill" Fagan, 75, Lamar, July 26. Peacock, Lamar.

LOVELAND

Mondragon: Alvin Mondragon, 67, Loveland, formerly of Pueblo, July 24. Romero, Denver.