Alert police work over the last several days led to a trio of fugitive arrests.

During a routine traffic stop at Hwy 50 West and I-25 Monday, an officer was given by a false name by the driver, whom he recognized as Joe Anaya, 47, from a previous Safe Streets rotation.

Anaya was taken into custody on felony warrants out of Pueblo, El Paso and Teller counties, and Albuquerque.

Sunday evening, an officer developed information on the location of Michael Drupiewski, 40. Together with fellow officers, the investigating officer visited a house on Withers Avenue. With the residence surrounded, the fugitive attempted to flee but was caught and arrested on a felony warrant.

Those two arrests followed the arrest of Safe Streets fugitive Andrea Ayala, also on Sunday.

Criminal mischief

On Saturday, police learned that a window at a Family Dollar in the 1100 block of West Northern Avenue had been broken, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

Firearm theft

A Raging Bull Taurus .454 handgun was reported stolen from a residence in the 2200 block of Cowhand Place Saturday. The weapon is valued at $1,000 and the victim said there was no sign of forced entry into the home.

Arrests

Victor A. Trujillo, 35, of the 2500 block of Chelton Lane, was arrested Friday on a no-bond parole hold warrant.

Deonte L. Figueroa, 18, of the 2000 block of Vinewood Lane, was arrested Friday on a warrant for second-degree assault-serious injury and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Joseph M. Martinez, 35, of the 1300 block of East Third Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

David L. Tafoya Jr., 43, no specified address, was arrested Friday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and booked into jail in lieu of $2,000 bail.

Carlos F. Sisneros, 38, of Constitution Road, was arrested Friday on a warrant for victim/witness tampering and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

William C. Hadley, 22, of the 3100 block of West 27th Street, was arrested Friday on a warrant for first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Leroy B. A. Lucero, 24, of the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue, was arrested Friday on a warrant for second-degree burglary-dwelling and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Chasidee L. Wilson, 27, of the 1600 block of Berkley Avenue, was arrested Friday on a no-bond contempt of court warrant.

Ruben J. Valdez, 32, of the 1900 block of East 14th Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree forgery and booked into jail in lieu of $3,500 bail.

Robbie Martinez, 40, of Buena Vista, was arrested Saturday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant. He also was placed on a parole hold.

Timothy P. Roy, 49, of Pueblo County, was arrested Saturday on eight warrants (fugitive of justice, contempt of court, failure to appear) including a no-bond warrant for driving under revocation.

Manuel M. Garcia, 34, of the 1900 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of a weapon by a previous offender and booked into jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He also had two felony warrants.

Tarek L. Wright, 42, no specified address, was arrested Sunday on two felony warrants: a $10,000-bail fugitive of justice warrant and a no-bond parole hold warrant.

Toni Torrez, 42, no specified address, was arrested Sunday on a no-bond fugitive of justice warrant.

Joseph P. Rodriguez, 51, no specified address, was arrested Sunday on a no-bond parole hold warrant.

Xavier J. Alvarado, 23, of the 1100 block of Abriendo Avenue, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of the possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Additional count is possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol-drugs or both. He was booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

John J. Watson, 44, of the 1700 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony criminal mischief and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Shaleen D. Cruz, 37, of Pueblo West, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of menacing and second-degree burglary, and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Dean D. Vanzandt, 29, of Pueblo West, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree assault-strangulation and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

