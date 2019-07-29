Maebethene “Mae” Bartholomew, 79, passed away on July 26, 2019, at her La Junta Home. She was born September 9, 1939, in Howell, Kan., to Dalton Arnold & Ida Anna (Ratzlaf) Smith.



Mae was a waitress at a Scott City, Kan., hotel where she met Bruce Bartholomew. He worked on the old Santa Fe Railroad; they were married on July 31, 1966 in Scott City. Two years after they married they had a son Clayton Bruce in 1968 and their daughter Brenda Sue was born four years later. Mae was a home maker while raising their children.



She loved to sew and was a great cook. Mae enjoyed bowling in the Senior League on Friday nights and she loved to pray.



Mae is survived by her husband of almost 53 years, Bruce of the La Junta home; son, Clayton (Tambra) Bartholomew and his daughters Alyson & McKenzie Bartholomew; daughter, Brenda (Scott) Davis and their children Shala & Tyler Davis; sisters, Elsie Weatherspoon and Alma Dearden; and several nieces and nephews survive. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Alvin Smith.



Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Ed Kite officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2018 at Peacock Memorial Chapel.



Those wishing to do so may make memorial donation to the Rocky Mountain Cancer Center in Pueblo direct or through the funeral home.



Online condolences may be made at www.peacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.