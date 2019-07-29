Mary Roberta Montanez of Rocky Ford, Colo., entered into rest, July 22, 2019, at Parkview Medical Center, in Pueblo, Colo. She was born to Augustine Vigil and Aurelia Garcia, March 27, 1941, in Logan, N.M. She was 79 years of age.



She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Ann (Ruben Corral) Cole of Rocky Ford, Colorado, Elaine (Bobby) Davis, of Denver, Colo., Brenda (Gerald) Ochoa of Rocky Ford, Colo., sons, Charles E. Montanez of Pueblo, Colo., and Jim Garcia of Colorado Springs, Colo., grandchildren, Antonio (Darlene) Montanez of Pueblo, Tonya (Rick) Checots of Wisconsin, Brandon Cole of Wisconsin, Ricki Shaun Cole of Wisconsin, Nicki Shaun Cole of Wisconsin, Manuel (April) Maes of Pueblo, Colo., Angel (Tina) Ochoa of Pueblo West, Colo., Sheena Ochoa of Rocky Ford, Colo., Charles E. (Lisa) Montanez of Pueblo, Jessica Montanez, of Pueblo, Kendra (Nick) Vennittilli Ohio, sister, Nida Garcia of Casa Grande, Arizona, 48 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.



Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Montanez, Parents Aurelia Garcia and Augustine Vigil, Mother in-law, Placida Montanez, father in-law, Manuel Montanez, Sisters, Dolores Busch, Dora Ramirez, Veva Montano, Mary Lucero, brother, Juan Garcia and her grandson, Carlos Maes.



Mary enjoyed gardening, sewing and crocheting. She also enjoyed learning and sharing her catholic beliefs. She was a member of the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Rocky Ford, Colo. She enjoyed playing piano and watching her movies and listening to Christian music. Mary loved her friends and family. She also cherished the quality times with her neighbors.



A 10 a.m. Holy Rosary will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Rocky Ford, Colo. Father Paul Ekeh will be officiating. A committal will follow services at the Hillcrest-Valley View Cemetery in Rocky Ford.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the loving care of the Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home.



Online Condolences and Shared Memories can be made at johnsonromero.com.