The Pueblo Board of Water Works will begin on Thursday testing for lead in service lines connecting to about 500 homes on the North Side of Pueblo through its “Get the Lead Out” program. Tests are expected to be completed Dec. 16.

The area being examined includes housing on the intersections of West 10th Street north to and through West 15th Street, and from Francisco Street east to North Main Street.

Steve Anselmo, engineering manager at the Board of Water Works, said the area contains some homes built in the early 1960s that are at increased risk for having lead service lines.

Service lines are pipes that feed water from a public water main to a residential water meter.

“It is believed that lead service lines in Pueblo’s service area comprise a very small percentage of the 40,000-plus customer connections in the system,” according to the Board of Water Works.

According to Anselmo, water mains are not a cause for concern.

“There’s no lead in any of our water mains,” he said. “The lead is not there. Where you’re going to find lead is in service lines and fixtures.”

Plumbing fixtures containing lead, including service lines and faucets, were banned as part of an amendment to the 1986 Federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

In order to reach service lines, excavations will be made roughly 4 feet deep and 8 inches in diameter near water meters within the selected area. Residents of the area were sent letters and notified of the excavations a few weeks ago, according to Anselmo.

“It’s a pretty minimal exploration,” he said.

Anselmo said representatives from the Board of Water Works will be on-site to answer questions.

“We’re going to try to make it as easy for them as possible.” he said. “If lead is found, we’ll notify the homeowner and, at some time, we will go back and replace those lines.” Homeowners will not be charged for service line replacements, according to Anselmo.

The “Get the Lead Out” program was started recently by the Board of Water Works in order to remove lead service lines in residential areas and duplexes throughout Pueblo. Anselmo said most of the program’s focus has been on the North Side, but they have previously replaced service lines in other areas of Pueblo.

Anselmo said the program plans to expand.

“This isn’t just it,” he said. “We’re going to look at other parts of town, too.”

jbartolo@chieftain.com