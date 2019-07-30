For the ninth year, fleet-footed "movers and shakers" will strut their stuff to help keep the Downtown looking good.

Sponsored by the Pueblo Downtown Association, Saturday's Dancing with the Pueblo Starz is a fundraiser for the Streetscape project, through which aesthetic touches like flowers, holiday decorations and benches are added to city streets.

Also to benefit from this year's proceeds is the Pueblo Police Department bicycle patrol.

Patterned after television's "Dancing with the Stars," the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a sit-down gourmet dinner, followed by 10 couples taking to the Pueblo Convention Center dance floor to trip, sway, spin, whirl, twirl and gyrate.

Trained by local professionals in anticipation of their big debut, this year's contestants will be rated by a panel of judges — William Alexander, Beth Gladney and Steve Shirley — as well as spectators, who for $1 a vote are encouraged to stuff the ballot box in the name of a favorite duo.

With Chris McMahan again serving as master of ceremonies, the 2019 dance card is:

• Ginger Andenucio, assistant superintendent of Pueblo County School District 70, and Casey Mastreno, a nurse.



• Nicholas Ayers and Tiercyn Glass, representing PB&T Bank.



• Lt. Dave Black and Ashton Rinker, representing the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.



• Frank Garcia and Cheryl Garcia. Frank is an electrician at Excel Energy's Comanche Plant and a general contractor. Cheryl, a retired nurse, is a real estate investor and beekeeper.



• Jim and Kelly Grimes. Jim is a 23-year veteran of the Pueblo Fire Department and Kelly works at Parkview Medical Center's Joint Center.



• Logan Layton, multimedia account representative at The Pueblo Chieftain, and Jozef Herrera of My Friend the Printer.



• Pueblo Police Department Capt. James Martin and his wife Colleen.



• Kevin and Jessica Ortiz. Kevin is general manager of the Pueblo Convention Center and Memorial Hall and Jessica is director of instruction and curriculum for the new Villa Bella Expeditionary School.



• Christopher Tucker and Sharon Roybal. Christopher is general manager of Hampton Inn-Southgate and Sharon works at Texas Roadhouse and runs a home travel business.



• Diane VanBuskirk and Brian Cadena. Diane is a loan originator at loanDepot and Brian is a project manager at McKinney Door and Hardware.

There will be a wide variety of dance styles represented, with the competitors preparing for Saturday's showcase under the direction of professionals from Hip Hop Factory, AscenDance Studio, Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, Rock n Robbins, Sarah Shaw Dance Studio and Jeannie's Academy of Dance.

To cap the evening, the audience will be encouraged to take to the dance floor, with music provided by local disc jockey J.J. Valentine.

Tickets, at $85, are available at eventbrite.com. Tables accommodating eight are available for $650.

For more information, call 543-7155.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia