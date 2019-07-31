The host of syndicated entertainment show "Extra" is coming under fire for comments he made in a recent interview.

On the latest installment of "The Candace Owens Show," a YouTube series, Mario Lopez said it was "dangerous" for parents to support transgender children, NBC News reports.

“I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids, obviously, and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong, but at the same time, my God, if you're 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it's dangerous as a parent to make that determination," Lopez said.

That comment and others Lopez made during the interview have prompted many to call him out on social media. While discussing the #MeToo movement, for instance, Lopez said that "people lie — and sometimes those people are women."

In response to the brewing controversy, the TV host and former "Saved by the Bell" actor told NBC News his remarks were "ignorant and insensitive."

“I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself," Lopez said in a written statement. "Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful.”

"Extra" is reportedly planning to address the situation on Wednesday's episode. The show airs on network affiliates in cities across the U.S., including many NBC-owned stations.