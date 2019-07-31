Sonja L. Barnes, 80, died July 27, 2019 at Western Planes Medical Complex.

Sonja was born May 23, 1939 at Bison, Kansas, to Eugene and Betty (Lewis) Schleuning.

She had lived in Dodge City since 1998, moving from Colorado. She enjoyed being a volunteer for Hospice of the Prairie and a care giver at Manor of the Plains.

She was married to Donald Lee Barnes on December 22, 1983. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2000.

Survivors include two sons, Tim Pennington and wife Debra, Dodge City, Charles Pennington, Colorado Springs; two daughters, Catherine Lynn Koehn, Clearwater, Kansas, Patricia Pennington, Dodge City; three brothers, Bill Schleuning and wife Sylvia, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Larry Schleuning, Topeka, Kansas, Rick Schleuning and wife Yi, Dodge City, Kansas; two sisters, Jeanie Schaffer and husband Ron, Dodge City, Peggy Marshall and husband Rick, Dodge City; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Rebecca Sue Dreiling; sister, Bonnie Finney; brother, Don Schleuning; companion, Edward Durler; and great granddaughter, Jaci Lopez.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Rev. Dick Robbins officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10 am to 5 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.

The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801. Condolences may be sent towww.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.