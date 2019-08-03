Volunteer Management

Training Series begins in August

The 2019 Volunteer Management Training Series Pueblo is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 and 20 at Health Colorado Conference Room, 1740 Eagleridge Blvd., Suite 110.

Participants can earn a certificate in volunteer management. The training series consists of six modules designed to give attendees a comprehensive understanding of the major components of a nonprofit volunteer management program.

Cost for the series is $199. A $60 discounted price is available for Southern Colorado organizations.

Coffee, snacks and lunch will be provided.

For more information, call Madison at 369-3267 or by email to mtaylor@SparktheChangeColorado.org

Stand Up To Cancer

fundraiser launches

Eyemart Express is partnering with Visual Eyes Eyewear to launch the fourth annual Stand Up To Cancer Fundraiser.

The optical retailer and its family of brands will donate $5 for every pair of SU2C frames purchased at all 201 stores nationwide through Sept. 7, up to $10,000.

The SU2C collection was created in collaboration with Visual Eyes Eyewear, offering men and women on-trend frame styles with colorful designs and subtle shapes.

The Eyemart Express is located at 4420 N. Freeway Road.

For more information or to view the SU2C collection, go to eyemartexpress.com/standuptocancer.

Aloha Hawaiian BBQ

open for business

Aloha Hawaiian BBQ, 1831 S. Pueblo Blvd. in the Regency Shopping Center, opened July 7 and features Hawaiian BBQ dishes.

The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day and employs four people. The phone number is 621-4028.

The building previously was home to a Stoehr Cleaners store.

Xiangyuan Liu, owner of the business, said Pueblo needs more of a variety of food. The restaurant offers quick service, dine-in, takeout and catering.