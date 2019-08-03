Partners of Youth in Ag

golf tournament

The Colorado State Fair Foundation’s fourth annual Partners of Youth in Ag golf tournament is set for the opening day of the Colorado State Fair Aug. 23. Check-in is at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Walking Stick Golf Course, 4301 Walking Stick Blvd.

The Welcome Par-Tee & Calcutta golf event, sponsored by the Colorado State Fair Foundation’s Private Membership Club at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 in the Palace of Agriculture. Food and drinks will be available.

Proceeds will support the foundation’s efforts to enhance youth programming, education and experiences at the fair.

The event is a four-person scramble.

Cost is $100 per player. Prizes will be given for first, second and third place finishes.

Registration deadline is Aug. 19. Participants may register as a team or individual player.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For registration and sponsorship information, go to coloradostatefairfoundation.org or call 404-2010.

For tournament information, call Vince Guerrero at 250-9772 or by email at vinnyjames@yahoo.com or Sen Leroy Garcia at senleroygarcia@gmail.com.

Job search

assistance available



The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

•Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and what could be keeping you from finding employment.

•The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals ages 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

•The Governor’s Summer Job Hunt Program is open to young people ages 14 through 24. Jobs are available for those 16 to 24. Volunteer opportunities exist for those under 16.

Contact the Workforce Center to speak with an employment specialist and sign up for the next Governor's Summer Job Hunt Orientation.