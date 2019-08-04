The rabbit and poultry show gave competitors and their animals the chance to achieve the title of grand champion or reserve grand champion at the Bent County Fair.

Contestants gathered their animals from their cages and made their way to the judging table in the center of the same stage that hosted the sheep and hog shows earlier in the week. One of the contestants showing rabbits on the day was 12-year-old Hannah Bender, whose been in 4-H for three years.

This year was Bender's first showing rabbits at the fair, and she said she enjoyed working with rabbits a lot. She said her favorite part of showing rabbits was “getting to tell the judge about my rabbit.”

Some of the information she said is required of her to reveal to the judge is the breed of rabbit and how to properly groom the animal. When grooming her rabbit, Bender said that she has to flip it over on its back, which isn’t difficult after a few tries.

Bender also shows goats, dogs and horses for 4-H and decided to show rabbits because they are one of her favorite animals. She has three rabbits that her mother, Tony Davidson, helps her look after.

Davidson, who was right by her daughter's side during the rabbit and poultry show, played a very important role in getting Hannah ready for the show.

“I help her get supplies and help her to get her record books done,” Davidson said.

She has three children in 4-H, all of whom have about three projects each that they work on every year. Davidson said helping with all of the projects is a lot of work but with the help of her eldest daughter it's a manageable task.

Rabbits were not the only animals on display Wednesday morning. The second half of the show was the poultry judging.

One contestant competing in that category was 16-year-old Jimi Boyd.

“Chickens, ducks, geese pretty much any kind of bird,” said Boyd about the different kinds of birds contestants could show at the fair.

She said that the judges look for eye contact, confidence and knowledge of their animal when each participant steps in front of them. Boyd went on to say that the judges will also look to see how well they can control their bird. One thing she said they don’t want to see is an out-of-control bird.

To get comfortable in front of a judge, Boyd said that she’s gone to workshops which makes things easier for her. This year was her second year showing poultry and most of the birds she showed on the day have been with her since they hatched.

Bonding with the birds from the moment they hatch to when they hit the show floor is one of the big reasons behind the calmness of the animals when she handles them.

To learn more about 4-H, contact the Bent County Colorado State University Extension office at 456-0746.

