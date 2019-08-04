Todd William Ashmore, 49, of the 1100 block of West 15th Street, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court. He was being held in jail in lieu of $17,500 bail.

Ronnie S. Besse, 50, of the 1400 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was being held in jail with no bail set.

Trestan Jake Chavez, 22, of the 700 block of Acero Avenue, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing. He was released from jail Sunday in exchange for $500 bail.

Clayton Dene Houchin, 59, of the 5999 block of Misty Lane in Rye, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was released from jail Sunday in exchange for $2,500 bail.

Darren A. Jones, 18, of the 6800 block of South Burnt Mill Road, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was released from jail Sunday in exchange for $1,500 bail.

Theodore Edward Koen, 37, of the 800 block of Palmer Avenue, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and criminal impersonation. He was being held in jail on $5,000 bail.

Fredrick A. Redfern, 60, homeless, was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder. He was being held in jail with no bail set.