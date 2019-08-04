Jacki Cunningham says she has a natural ability with children.

“It’s something that I like to do," she said. "There’s usually not an awkwardness, and I really do well with younger children."

Cunningham has worked with more children and their families than she can count for nearly 14 years as a volunteer with CASA of Pueblo – an organization that advocates for abused and neglected children by providing a voice in the courts and in the community through trained volunteer advocates.

“I do this because I have a deep love for children. My own children were getting older and I wanted something to volunteer for that would allow me to work with children,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said after learning about CASA for the first time, she knew that it was a perfect fit for her.

“I love the way that we as CASA volunteers work very close with children who are in the social services system through no fault of their own,” she said.

Cunningham has advocated for 35 children through 13 cases. She was awarded CASA of the Year in 2006 and was awarded the organization’s Legacy Award in 2017.

Cunningham also has been recognized as outstanding volunteer on more than one occasion.

“We work with children to make sure that they are being taken care of really well,” she said.

“When they are a little older, they can often times tell us where they want to go after the case. We fight to keep them in the school that they were already in, so they can have that continuity and not have so many disruptions to their lives.”

With each case she was assigned to, Cunningham spent countless hours getting to know the children she was to advocate for and their families.

She also spent time in the schools making sure their educational needs were met.

If there are medical concerns or safety concerns she makes sure those are addressed and she has always worked closely with the Department of Human Services caseworkers.

Cunningham attends educational meetings, meetings with family members and other parties to the cases she serves on.

Cunningham said she has always been involved with kids at her church. She also used to volunteer at her kids’ schools from preschool through the end of their senior year.

“I feel comfortable with children. I love to work with them,” she said.

CASA volunteers must have continued education each year.

“It’s a different kind of volunteering. We really work hard,” Cunningham said.

“I’ve learned patience. I’ve learned tolerance and not to judge people by the way they look. Just because someone looks a certain way doesn’t mean they are bad people or parents.”

She said her dedication is focused on providing the judge a recommendation for a permanent placement.

“Our hope, is that children can safely be reunified with their families in a safe and nurturing home,” said Tammy Prutch, advocate relations manager for CASA.

“We are always looking for the strength within a family to help families build upon that. We have great resources here in Pueblo for the families that we work with.”

The volunteer experience is generally a year long, she said.

“We are growing, each year serving more children and hoping that we can meet the needs of each child in need of a CASA volunteer, each year we work at closing the gap. Currently we have just over 80 active volunteers,” Prutch said.

CASA has scheduled an orientation session for volunteers Aug. 15 at noon and another one at 5:30 p.m. at the CASA training center. For more information, call 583-6326.

“It’s an opportunity for folks to come and learn more about what we do as an agency and how they can help,” Prutch said.

In 2018, Cunningham and her CASA youth were highlighted and spoke at our Light of Hope Lunch and her youth is now a young adult and doing very well.

“You get way more than you give as a volunteer here. It’s just so satisfying when you see a family that is really fractured and sometimes you can see everything get put back together.

“This is the greatest volunteer organization. If you like kids, please sign up.”

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter:@mestas3517