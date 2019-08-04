The smell of hairspray lingered in the air as kids and teens prepared their steers for the long night ahead of them at the Bent County Fair steer show Thursday night.

It was a full house for the show as people packed the bleachers to support the local 4-H and FFA members who were anxiously awaiting showtime. Accompanying the contestants behind the bleachers were parents and other family members who were shaving the steers and spraying them with hairspray before they made their entrance.

As the first show crept closer to its beginning participants lined up one by one before entering the arena occupied by a lone judge with a clipboard. After being carefully examined by the judge contestants stood quietly in front of the crowd while he came to a conclusion on his rankings. Once done deliberating he then announced his decisions to the contestants and crowd giving his reasoning for every ranking.

One participant who stood before the judge Thursday was 17-year-old Jade Sykes, her father John said that she’s worked for about two to three hours a day with her steer for 9 months before going to show with it.

“I’d say you’re going to spend around $4,000 and hopefully get it back,” John Sykes said.

The monetary compensation for steers is boosted by receiving grand champion or reserve grand champion at the fair, which is one of the reasons kids spend so much time with their steers before the show. A lot of money goes not just into buying a steer but also buying the feed for the animal which can make things costly.

“Meat quality and how he’s built,” these are two of the thing’s judges look for when examining a steer said Kennedy Vallegos.

To get good meat quality and build a lot of effort is put into the feeding portion of raising the steer, Vallegos said one of the ways to get good quality and build is to feed the steer the correct amount of grains and hay at the right time. But feeding isn’t the only way contestants work to show off their steer Vallegos said that the hair spray being used by everybody was to make the hair stand up on the animal which in turn would make their steer appear fatter and fuller.

This was Vallegos first year showing a steer for 4-H, and she said that her experience has been challenging but also fun. Vallegos has been a 4-H member for a couple of years but never showed an animal before which made the change not only challenging for her but her parents. Neal and Roni Vallegos said that this year has been challenging for them, but they’ve learned a lot.

A lot of time, money and effort goes behind prepping a steer for shows like the one held at the Bent County Fair, but according to many of the 4-H’ers and FFA members you’ll meet at the shows the sacrifices are well worth the rewards.

