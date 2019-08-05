Bulldogs For Change is a student-founded organization whose mission is to encourage and pass on kindness. One of the main ways founding members Dylan Shapiro, Seth Legan and Dante Bartolo set a compassionate example is by filling up a small container with spare change for donation to someone in need.

"Kindness recipients may have a financial need or are simply in need of a ‘pick me up,'" Bartolo said. "Containers have also been filled with thoughtful notes or quotes, toiletries, school supplies, snacks, candy or other goodies. During Bell Week, students sold spirit items to raise money for a $500 scholarship awarded to a Pueblo senior planning to attend college."

A requirement of the scholarship is that the recipient fill up a container, give it to someone of their choice and then write about their experience.



The 2019 Bulldogs For Change Expression of Care scholarship was awarded to Xiana Vigil from Centennial High School.

"The committee was impressed by Xiana’s spirit of generosity as well as how the gesture inspired her to continue to keep on giving," Bartolo said. "Xiana is the second recipient of the Expression of Care Scholarship. Any Pueblo high school senior may apply for the scholarship."

Although the founding members have graduated, Bartolo said Bulldogs for Change will continue as a student-led organization.

'We are currently raising money for next year's scholarship at the Midtown Farmers Market," Bartolo added.