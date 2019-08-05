Cathedral of the Sacred Heart has been a fixture on 11th Street and Grand Avenue in Pueblo since 1913, but the building looks more like something from 13th century France.

The cathedral is an example of the Gothic Revival movement that grew popular from the mid-19th century to the early 20th century, said Gary Trujillo, who served as project architect during the cathedral’s restoration in the late 1980s. The revival mimicked the styles of the original Gothic cathedrals in Europe built roughly 600 years prior.

Cathedral of the Sacred Heart’s history can be traced back to Pueblo’s first Catholic parish, St. Ignatius. Established on 13th and West Streets, St. Ignatius Church’s first mass was celebrated in March 1873, according to the cathedral’s nomination form for the Nation Register of Historic Places.

After the original church was destroyed by fire in 1882, a new home for the St. Ignatius Parish was built at 11th Street and Grand Avenue. The congregation at St. Ignatius soon outgrew its second building, leading Denver Archbishop Nicholas Matz to announce the construction of a new church on property owned by St. Ignatius Church.

The new church was designed by Denver architects Robert Willison and Montana Fallis. The team had previously designed several buildings in Colorado, including Denver’s Capitol Heights Presbyterian Church, another Gothic building, and Pueblo’s Vail Hotel. Pueblo architects J.M. Giles and J.E. Truly supervised the project, according to the nomination form.

A prominent feature of the church’s architecture is its 135-foot steeple. The steeple likely was built through scaffolding, a process in which temporary platforms are built to reach above-ground heights, Trujillo said.

“Now we have big cranes with long extensions where you can reach and actually drop the steeple as opposed to in the case they did originally, which I’m pretty sure would have been all hand-built.” Trujillo said.

The Rev. Derrek Scott, the current rector at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, said he was surprised to find out the church was not initially built to be a cathedral. “It was built 30 years before it became a cathedral and its actually got the cathedral look to it.” Scott said.

The church wasn’t a cathedral until November 1941, when the Vatican named Pueblo as the diocese presiding over 30 counties in Southern Colorado.

The word cathedral comes from the Latin word cathedra meaning “bishop’s chair,” Scott said. “A cathedral is always connected to a diocese as the seat of the bishop.”

In order to establish Sacred Heart Church as a cathedral, a bishop’s throne was added for Joseph Willging, who was named Pueblo’s first bishop on March 12, 1942.

In 1987, the cathedral began the largest restoration project in its history. Father Richard Becker, Cathedral of the Sacred Heart’s pastor at the time, challenged the congregation to raise about $15,000 for the restoration, Scott said. Becker promised to paint the cross at the top of the steeple gold if the congregation met their goal.

“They did it,” Scott said. “So he got up and they put him up in a crane in a little cage. It took him two hours to paint that cross.” Scott said.

The restoration was made partly to accommodate changes in liturgy enacted during the Second Ecumenical Council of the Vatican in the early 1960s, Trujillo said. Priests changed from saying Mass facing into the altar to facing the congregation.

Trujillo said the restoration team took apart the altars and moved the re-redo in order to shift attention away from statuary during Mass. Altars were then converted into shrines to the Virgin Mary and St. Joseph. “People were there to celebrate the Mass,” Trujillo said. “Therefore, they de-emphasized the side altars, the main altar and made them into shrines.

The statues of Mary and Joseph, along with the Stations of the Cross were cleaned and restored by Wisconsin’s Conrad Schmitt Studios. Plaster columns in the church were also repainted to look like stone, Trujillo said.

“It was intended to give the structure some feeling and strength,” he said. “The columns mimic stone because that’s what the original cathedrals were made out of; but in this particular case, they’re plaster over forms that hide steel.”

In 2008, the cathedral’s steeple was struck by lightning, setting part of the steeple aflame. Trujillo said his heart dropped when he saw the steeple afterward. “I was just coming over to work because I worked Downtown and I saw smoke coming out of the steeple,” he said.

When the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire, they noticed the presence of a bathroom under the steeple. The bathroom would prove to be instrumental in preventing water damage to the church.

“They took the toilet out and allowed the water to run through, so it didn’t do any damage to the inside of the church,” Scott said.

