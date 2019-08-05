DENVER — A jury has convicted a man who sold drugs in Pueblo and who was recorded on video and audio doing a drug deal.

Jose Burciaga Andasola was convicted in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado of distributing heroin and methamphetamine in 2017.

He is expected to face mandatory minimum federal prison terms of 15 years when he is sentenced in November. A key factor in the length of the sentence was the fact that he had a large amount of the drugs when he was arrested.

Pueblo Det. Chad Jeffries and FBI agent James Moore testified at the trial. FBI agent Andrew Cohen was among the law enforcement personnel who worked on the investigation.

Celeste Rangel and Daniel McIntyre of the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado prosecuted the case.

Jurors took only a few hours to reach a verdict last month.

