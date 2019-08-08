CANON CITY — The proposed expansion of the 20-year-old Parkdale Quarry onto public lands will be the focus of a public meeting set for 4:30 p.m. next Thursday at the Abbey Events Complex, 2951 E. U.S. 50 Highway.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will host the meeting after receiving an application from Martin Marietta Materials Inc., seeking to expand on approximately 700 acres of public land to the north and west of the current quarry site. The quarry opened in 1999 on private land 10 miles west of Canon City and the company uses rail cars to transport a majority of its product.

The company is seeking a renewable 10-year competitive contract for purchase of aggregate materials and estimates the expansion would open up access to 400 million tons of rock, according to Brant Porter, BLM public affairs specialist.

“The aggregate would be used in the production of asphalt and concrete, as well as for railroad ballast. Access to the BLM reserves would help sustain supplies of aggregate to meet future demands in Southern Colorado, as well as into the Denver area and Kansas,” Porter said.

“Mineral materials from BLM lands are critical to meet demands as Colorado continues to grow,” said Keith Berger, Royal Gorge field office manager. “We look forward to hearing the public’s input on the proposal.”

Those who cannot attend the meeting are invited to comment via the BLM website or mail. Comments are due by Aug. 30.

Comments can be typed in at https://go.usa.gov/xy6tn or mailed to “Parkdale Quarry Expansion Comments,” 3028 E. Main St., Canon City, CO 81212.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps