There are two white Colorado State University-Pueblo pompoms sitting on a desk as you walk into the Alumni Association office on campus in the Occhiato Student Center.

It’s fitting that the person who put them there arguably is one of the school’s biggest cheerleaders.

Tracy Samora’s history with CSU-Pueblo dates back to when she was in grade school.

“I stepped on this campus when I was 8 years old and my dad was a student. He would bring me to the library with him when he was studying,” Samora said.

“I’d bring my coloring books and everything. I would always say, ‘There are no books for me here.’”

Little did she know then, but those books would later help plant the seeds for a few careers in mass communications that led her to where she is today.

Samora is director of Alumni and Community Relations on the very campus where she tagged along with her father as a girl.

When she talks about CSU-Pueblo, there’s a smile that splashes across her face with each spoken syllable.

“I really never left here and when I did, I always used my degree for the work I was doing. I want students to know that I went to school here and that I am very proud about that,” she said.

Samora, a 1994 alumna, said the university on the hill changed her life twice.

“I really was able to do this twice: once as a student and then coming back as an alumni director,” she said.

“My love for this place is even broader now in my current role… I never in a million years expected to be the alumni director.”

Samora has lived in Pueblo all of her life. She grew up on the East Side, where she attended Park View Elementary School, Risley Middle School and East High School.

“My parents always instilled in me a love of education,” she recalled.

“I am very proud of my background in all the schools I attended.”

Samora said she took college courses at the then-University of Southern Colorado while she was a high school senior.

At that time, a career in mass communications wasn’t her dream.

“My dream was to be a dancer on Broadway — and then I found out you had to be 5-feet-10 to be a Rockette at Radio City (Music Hall),” she said with a laugh.

In high school, she wrote for the school newspaper and eventually took mass communications courses at USC.

Samora, who was painfully shy in high school, thought a job in radio seemed out of the question. But that didn’t stop her from working at the university’s radio station, which was then called KTSC-FM, now known as Rev 89.

At the radio station she started behind the scenes typing playlists for the student disc jockeys. Later, she took an on air shift late at night.

“When I flipped the mic on that first time, I was so scared. I learned that I could develop a certain comfort level in speaking when I didn’t have to look at people. I learned that if I smiled when I talked that people would respond by calling in and requesting songs,” she said.

She later became the music director for the radio station. After that, she decided to take a few public relations courses under Jen Mullen, a longtime CSU-Pueblo mass communications professor, department chair and later interim director of the school's Institute of Cannabis Research. Mullen retired in 2013.

“I fell in love with that side of mass communications as well. I realized that this could be a great opportunity for me with great career opportunities,” Samora said.

While still in college, Samora was hired at two former local radio stations: KCCY and KDZA.

She said connections that she developed in radio brought her even closer to the school’s mass communications department because they were all alums including the late Lee Cooley, known to Southern Colorado residents as Lee Douglas, a popular radio and TV personality.

"I also met Nick Donovan (also a popular local radio personality). They all went through the mass communications department," Samora said.

“It’s the affinity for your department. Yes, you love the school -- and obviously, my love for this place is even broader now in my current roll – but I always felt so grateful to the department.”

After graduation, Samora took a few jobs, including one at the Colorado State Fair and at KTSC-TV.

"I worked for Wynona Sullivan for five years. That's where I learned community. She was one of the best mentors I could have ever had. Her and Jen Mullen and Andrea Aragon (former United Way of Pueblo president and CEO) are my biggest influences, professionally," Samora said.

Samora also worked in health care for about nine years before finding her way back to CSU-Pueblo in 2009 to fill her current role.

“At first, this job was a whirlwind. We had no staff… The first work study student I hired was (Pueblo County Commissioner) Garrison Ortiz,” she said with a laugh.

“I think that was a turning point for me. He was my right hand and obviously he’s gone on to do really great things. I feel blessed to have had him for that time.”

Once she started getting her bearings in place, she helped make the alumni programs better.

She takes care of an assortment of campus events, including tailgate parties two hours before every home CSU-Pueblo football game.

She said football provides a huge opportunity to create connections between alumni and the university.

“The successful program makes it easier to engage more alums,” Samora said.

The Alumni Association participates in several community events as well.

Samora said she works with a variety of CSU-Pueblo departments for alumni programs, including an open house for engineering alums as well as marching band event where alumni play at homecoming games.

“Our homecoming events span six days — and this year we have 15 events scheduled that have an alumni component,” she said.

Samora also coordinated events at the football team’s National Championship in 2014 in Kansas City and a tailgate at The Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, where the ThunderWolves played a game in 2013.

“I truly can’t do what I do without the support of our administration and our alumni board of directors. I have amazing colleagues on campus who will travel and assist me with events,” Samora said.

