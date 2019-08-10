Barbara Huber has made Pueblo history — and she's proud and ready to take on the responsibility.

Mayor Nick Gradisar chose Huber to be the Pueblo Fire Department's next fire chief, making her the first woman to ever hold that position in the city.

Huber must be confirmed by City Council for the job, which is expected to happen Monday.

"It's like all those years just come crashing in in a moment of 'Holy cow, I've made it this far.' It's that moment where somebody actually recognizes your worth and gives you the opportunity to show that — and that appreciation even now is overwhelming," Huber said of her appointment. "I attained this goal and put my heart and soul into it."

Her high-profile role in the city's history comes creates self-expectations, Huber said, and she embraces that and hopes to show young women that anything is possible.

"I do think it does carry some pressure as far as people looking to you as a role model," Huber said. "You have to be aware of your interactions with people, and I think that pressure goes with the position regardless of gender.

"It's history, so I get to be a part of that. It's something I'm proud of."

Fire departments here and across the country employ mostly men. Nationwide, only about 4% of firefighters are women, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Asked what she'd tell a girl or woman who wants to pursue a career in the fire industry, Huber said she'd tell her to follow her dream.

"I'd say if you want to do anything in life, know what the hurdles are, work hard, and you can accomplish anything," she said.

Huber has been a member of the Pueblo Fire Department since 1997 and a captain since 2007.

She spent 20 years in the military, serving in the National Guard and Air Force Reserve before retiring as a master sergeant. She worked briefly as an El Paso County deputy sheriff and in 1997 became just the second woman firefighter in the history of the Pueblo Fire Department.

Huber was one of six candidates for the position and was chosen by Gradisar because he said she possess the leadership and skills the department needs to move forward.

Huber said she never set out to become a fire chief, though when the job became available she believed she could make positive changes.

"As you're moving through things, people inspire you. You look at yourself as a leader and say, 'I can make a difference' — and that was the motivation for me," Huber said of applying for the position. "You ask where are we going and can I be that catapult to move us in a positive direction. I believe I can."

Huber said she has organized one-on-one meetings with employees and plans to address everyone at the Fire Department as a group next month.

"My message is ''we're a team,' and my management style I hope is transformational and gives them the opportunity to have the responsibility and embrace growing as a team," Huber said. "I think as a unit we can accomplish so much more than as individuals. We don't always have all the vision and perspective as an individual.

"I think we're on course. We have a lot of programs in place to keep us on course, and I'm proud of the people I get to work with every day."

