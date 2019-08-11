It should be no secret to those of us who live here why Colorado is one of the country’s fastest-growing states. However, that popularity comes with a price in terms of housing costs.

According to data from the United States Census Bureau, the median price for owner-occupied homes in Denver between 2013 and 2017 was $322,000. In Colorado Springs, the median price was $233,100 over the same time period. (The median price is the middle point for sales, meaning half of homes sold for more and half for less.)

Pueblo was a comparative bargain with a median price of $121,000. But even that is changing.

David Anderson, chairman of the Pueblo Association of Realtors, said the new housing units being built around Pueblo are well above the bureau’s median price number.

“Right now, there is no affordable housing being built,” Anderson said. “Everything being built is $250,000 and up.”

All of that sounds pretty discouraging, if you’re planning to relocate to the area or want to move up to a bigger home. However, one of Pueblo’s newest companies is offering a product that may help mitigate the high housing costs along the Front Range.

Last October, a business called Key Structures announced plans to set up shop in the Pueblo Airport Industrial Park. Key Structures is a subsidiary of Challenger Homes, a home and apartment builder founded in Colorado Springs 19 years ago.

Key Structures will provide prefabricated housing components — framing, dry wall, finishing, electrical and plumbing systems, basically everything but foundations — for Challenger Homes’ development projects.

Previously, Challenger used raw materials to build those components at its construction sites. Brian Bahr, president of Key Structures, said pre-assembling the components and shipping them to the sites carries certain advantages.

“This is a more efficient process,” Bahr said. “It provides us better quality control. It also allows us to speed up the construction process.”

Key Structures is off to a fast start since opening its plant in Pueblo. Bahr said the company already has 50 employees and expects to be up to about 125 by the first quarter of next year. Key Structures is supplying components for apartments and a clubhouse at one development in Colorado Springs and already has enough other orders to keep the company busy into next year.

Bahr said the goal is to provide housing that’s within the reach of people in the median household income range.

“Kind of the same philosophy as Henry Ford,” he said. “He wanted everyone to be able to afford one of his cars.”

Although Key Structures is concentrating primarily on Colorado Springs now, Bahr said the company plans to expand its territory to include Pueblo, Fort Collins and even areas out of state as well.

He may be onto something. If it proves to be more cost-effective, prefabricated housing could help drive down housing prices throughout the region. Maybe.

Anderson, of the Pueblo realtors’ group, notes that there are other factors besides construction costs that drive up home prices. They include land and infrastructure acquisition costs and expenses associated with regulation.

(At some point, I want to take a look at what factors might be holding back new housing construction in the Pueblo area. But that’s a column for another day.)

Anderson also pointed out what could be the biggest issue with prefabricated housing: Market acceptance.

While Anderson said he knows of some prefabricated houses that are well made, he said there are some home buyers who remain skeptical about that type of construction. And appraisers who might be reluctant to sign off on a prefabricated house’s asking price.

“That’s a stigma you would have to get away from,” he said.

I think Anderson is right, to a point. But I also think attitudes may be shifting. As housing costs have continued to rise, in Colorado and elsewhere around the country, people seem to be looking more closely at options like so-called “tiny houses” and prefabricated homes.

There’s probably always going to be a segment of the market, maybe a large segment, that will insist on conventional construction methods. But as time goes by, assuming prefabricated houses pass the test of time, then companies like Key Structures may be able to tap into a previously inaccessible customer base.

That would be good not only for one new Pueblo business, but a lot of Coloradans who would like lower mortgage payments.

