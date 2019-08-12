BIRTHS

Guilliams: Born to Aneysa and Tyler Guilliams, Pueblo, a son, Aug. 9 at Parkview Medical Center.

Jones: Born to Alexis and Michael Jones, Pueblo, a daughter, Aug. 9 at Parkview Medical Center.

Leonardo: Born to Joie Flores and Daniel Leonardo Jr., Pueblo, a daughter, Aug. 9 at Parkview Medical Center.

Mascarenas: Born to Sara and Christopher Mascarenas, Pueblo, a son, Aug. 9 at Parkview Medical Center.

Perea: Born to Helen Montoya and Jacob Perea, Pueblo, a son, Aug. 7 at Parkview Medical Center.

Royal-Ramirez: Born to Jessica Royal-Ramirez and Daniel Ramirez, Pueblo, a daughter, Aug. 8 at Parkview Medical Center.

Saiz: Born to Khristy Haddenham and Michael Saiz, Pueblo, a son, Aug. 7 at Parkview Medical Center.

Thompson: Born to Savannah and Tylair Thompson, Pueblo, a daughter, Aug. 11 at Parkview Medical Center.

Wolfe: Born to Christina Vigil and Christopher Wolfe Jr.., Pueblo, a son, Aug. 7 at Parkview Medical Center.

DEATHS

PUEBLO

Aug. 12

Werme: John A. Werme, 93. Montgomery & Steward.

Aug. 10

Toevs: Marnie (Berrian) Toevs, 89. Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services, Parker.

Aug. 6

Pacheco: Debbie Pacheco, 68. Romero.

COLORADO SPRINGS

Seely: George Seely, 95, Colorado Springs, formerly of Pueblo, Aug. 4. Science Care, Aurora.

LA JUNTA

Rogers: Will Rogers, 89, La Junta, Aug. 8. Peacock-Larsen, La Junta.