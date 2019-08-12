Mireya Trujillo recently joined the La Junta office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator.



“A branch office administrator is not only responsible for the daily operation of the branch, but also must provide top-level client service and marketing support for my activities,” said Joe Ayala, local financial advisor for the firm.



Trujillo joins Ashley Olmedo, who is responsible for the daily operation of the branch, top-level client service and marketing support for Toni Madrid and Ayala’s activities.

“I am excited to become a part of this firm, which has earned the respect and trust of so many members of our community,” Trujillo said.



Trujillo must successfully complete the firm’s in-depth training program within six months to graduate from the trainee designation into the position of branch office administrator. The program consists of online modules that are grouped into study weeks.



Ayala added that he was impressed not only with Trujillo’s office skills and efficiency but also with her knowledge of the community.

“I know she will be a terrific asset to our team as we strive to provide our clients unparalleled personal service,” Ayala said.



Joe Ayala’s branch office is located at 21 W Second Street. He may be reached at 719-384-5478. Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.