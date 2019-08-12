Inside the expansive, immaculately clean and well stocked area that will serve as the hub for Pueblo County High School's newest educational offering, John Musso pointed to a space that divides the two rooms.

"Along with our logo, we're going to put up a sign right there that reads 'It's not your grandpa's wood shop anymore,'" Musso said.

Contrarily, it's a bold step into a future where a skilled workforce is the lifeblood.

With the start of classes Monday at Pueblo County High School comes the dawn of a new era, as the Academy of Manufacturing, Agriculture and Construction welcomed its first batch of students eager to get in on the ground level of that inviting future.

A first-of-its kind in Southern Colorado, AMAC is Pueblo County's third academy, behind the School for Engineering and Biomedical Science and the Arts Academy.

Under lead teacher Rex Harriman, and the oversight of Pueblo County Principal Brian Dilka and longtime educator and SEBS administrator Musso, this newest offering is designed to serve as a school-to-work program, providing students with pathways into high-demand careers like building construction, integrated manufacturing, metal fabrication, welding and machining.

On the agricultural side of things, courses will encompass animal science, power and technology, and natural resources.

As local industry will benefit from the flesh-and-blood product, its leaders have been active partners in helping establish the academy and later, committing machinery, tools and supplies.

"In meeting with key community members, we felt there was a gap in the skilled labor workforce," said Dilka. "And as our piece of it, we're trying to help fill that gap and prepare our students for the real world. And this has happened because the community has come together."

The academy's brand-new hub was the result of in-kind construction labor, with the state-of-the-art equipment — including a table saw with the technology to prevent injuries by coming to a halt when flesh is sensed — likewise donated.

And outside of the classroom, many of the academy's partners will offer internships to students.

"Our initial grant was from the Watts Foundation: that was kind of our seed money to get started," Musso said. "And during the construction phase, people like Arc Valley Construction, TNT Electric, DNL Garage Door and C&O Window and Door really stepped up."

Aware of the importance of a strong local workforce in attracting business and industry to the area, PEDCO remains a strong ally.

On Monday morning, Harriman welcomed students to the first-year cabinet construction class by spelling out what will be expected of them.

"Without being told or reminded," Harriman told the Hornets, "whenever guests enter the shop, two students must greet the guests with proper handshakes and introductions, as well as ask and answer any questions related to class."

In addition to operating machinery, Harriman wants his charges to know the importance of "soft skills."

"They earn one 'absent day' per month," Harriman explained. "They have to e-mail me if they know they're going to be absent: just like you would call your employer. They have to dress appropriately. All trash is to be picked up, the shop swept, projects and tools put away and trash cans emptied at the end of every class.

"We are going to show them by example what it's like to have these human skills, so they can be better employees."

As there has been some initial talk of the Pueblo County School District 70 board of education placing a bond question on the November ballot, Dilka said funds from successful passage of a bond would be dedicated to the construction of a state-of-the-art, inclusive AMAC facility in a separate building.

But for now, the academy's early steps will be taken within the large complex that is Pueblo County High School.

"For us, the academy approach makes sense," Dilka said. "The key component is establishing that connection between what's happening in the classroom to what happens in the real world. And our three academies intrinsically promote that."

For the fourth straight year at Pueblo County High School, enrollment has continued on an upward trend. Dilka said this year's initial student count is, for the first time, 1,100 — which includes 300 students at each of the high school's three academies.

