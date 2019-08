On Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the West Lobby of the capitol, Brooke Proctor of Rocky Ford presented Gov. Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera with Rocky Ford Growers Association cantaloupes, melons, and a melon carving of the governor.

Proctor also gave the governor and lieutenant governor some tips on how to tell if a melon is ripe.

Polis officially declared on Wednesday that Aug. 7 is Rocky Ford Cantaloupe Day.