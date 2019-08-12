Will Rogers, 89, of La Junta, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019, in Pueblo, Colo. He was born on April 18, 1930, to Earl Elizabeth Kaye Rogers in Walsenburg, Colo.

Will spent his life ranching, farming and building fences that are scattered all over the State of Colorado on many ranches and The Frying Pan Arkansas Project. He was also a storyteller: He loved visiting with people about the various exploits he had experienced in his life.



Will had 9 siblings, Ethel (Hurbert Furphy), Milo (Florence) Rogers, George (Pearl) Rogers, Tom Rogers, Betty (Lawrence Baudino), Jeff (Wiletta) Rogers, Edith Majors, Ruth (Tommy Zellar) and Dick (Lynn) Rogers.



Bill married Charlotte (Wolf) Rogers in 1950. In this marriage, two children were born, Sandra “Sandy” Leonard and James (Sandy) Rogers. Charlotte preceded him in death in 1965. He was a single parent until he married Madelyn (Hart) Wissler. Will helped Madelyn raise Carol (Rick) Weiss and Steve Wissler.



Will had 7 grandchildren, Bill (Tina) Leonard, Brooke (Esteban Estrada) Leonard, J.D. (Shanda) Rogers, Kelsey (Shaun) Proctor, Mallori Weiss, Lance and Megan Wissler; 10 great-grandchildren and he was expecting a great-great-grandchild soon. He also had numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces and numerous family and friends.



After retiring from ranching, Will moved to La Junta.



He was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings except for Dick and Ruth; both of his wives and his son, James “Jim”.



A celebration of his life will be held at the La Junta Senior Center from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Lunch will be served.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arkansas Valley Resource Center, PO Box 716, La Junta, CO 81050 direct or through the funeral home.



Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home and Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.