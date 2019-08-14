Blackburn-Dennis Community Center is closed on Monday, Aug. 19, but the staff is planning a Taco Night for Aug. 30, with two tacos and nachos, plus tea, for $6. This is a fundraiser for the Center for continued service to the community.





The meals for next week are as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 20 - chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn and pudding Wednesday, Aug. 21 - bacon, lettuce, tomato wrap, cheese sticks, Jell-O Thursday, Aug. 22 - beef enchilada, casserole salad, apple pie tacos.



As ever, the cost is $3 for 55 and older and five and under, $5 for those in between, but nobody goes away hungry and it’s strictly honor system. For take out meals, please call by 10:30 a.m. Weekend meals are available, but they are frozen and no choice of meals is possible.



bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com