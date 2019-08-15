With activity at the Arkansas Valley Fair warming up, dry air moving into the area will crank up the heat a few notches this weekend.

Meteorologist Kyle Mozley said that the best chance for a thunderstorm this weekend will be on Saturday, however, that chance is a slim one at 10 percent. Saturday is expected to have a high of 99, according to the National Weather Service.

“Sunday is looking like it will be around 98 or 99 degrees,” Mozley said.

Temps on both days have a possibility of reaching 100 according to Mozley, but that’s about as high as he expects it to go.

For more information about this weekend's forecast you can go to the NWS website weather.gov to learn more.

jconlan@ljtdmail.com