AURORA, Colo. – Veterans Affairs Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host two town hall meetings at the following locations on Tuesday, August 20, 2019:

2-3:30 p.m. - Lamar Resource and Senior Center, 407 East Olive, Lamar, Colorado.6-8 p.m. - Otero County Courthouse, 13 West 3rd Street, Bauserman Conference Room, 1st floor, La Junta, Colorado.

Senior Leadership from VA ECHCS will be on-site to answer questions and hear feedback. These events are open to all members of the public, including congressional stakeholders, Veterans Service Organizations, state and local governmental and non-governmental organizations, all community partners and the media.