On August 6 and 7, April Lanotte, director of education at Wings over the Rockies Museum led a teacher workshop examining the lessons of aviation in science, tech, engineering, art and math .

Educators took part in the classroom instruction in the La Junta Golf Club House banquet room, while the La Junta Airport was the site hosting the experiential instruction.

This educational opportunity was a collaborative effort among the Wings Over the Rockies Museum, the City of La Junta, and the Santa Fe Trail BOCES. Educators from Wiley, La Junta, Swink, Rocky Ford, Manzanola and Highlands Ranch participated.

The workshop covered material involving airports, pilots, types of aircraft, etc., but expanded to hands-on activities involving navigation, wing design and riveting sheet metal. Each teacher was provided lunch and a bundle of classroom material.

The flight program used the museum’s 1930’s era Stearman Biplane and a private Tecnam passenger plane. All twelve participants flew, and each had a positive response to the experience.

After his 25-minute flight, Joe Headley, Manzanola School District sixth grade teacher, said, “It was like Google Earth on Steroids!”

It was a first flight experience in any type of aircraft for Marlina Maes, paraprofessional for the Tiger Trades Academy, East Otero School District.

Both rode in the open cockpit Stearman Biplane.

This was the first rural outreach by Wings over the Rockies Teacher Flight Program. City of La Junta Airport staff and community were so accommodating and the educators were so engaged this program may become an annual event. Thank you to Wings over the Rockies and to Tom Kirk for making the connection; to the City of La Junta, and Santa Fe Trail BOCES for their generous contribution to local education.