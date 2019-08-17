EDITOR'S NOTE: The Chieftain publishes community briefs in Wednesday and Sunday editions. Please send your announcements at least one week prior to these publication dates to city@chieftain.com.

Blood drive Monday

As Flight For Life Colorado now carries blood products on board all of its helicopters, FFL is partnering with Vitalant to host a blood drive at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center on Monday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flight For Life Helicopter hangar located in the parking lot west of the intersection at Lake and Minnequa avenues.

Everyone who donates blood at the event will receive a special gift from FFL and get the chance to see inside the life-saving helicopter.

To schedule an appointment, call the Vitalant Appointment Center at 1-800-365-0006, extension 2 or sign up online using at vitalant.org, site code #0970.

Rake Up Pueblo update

This fall, SRDA will once again sponsor its popular Rake Up Pueblo event. Both volunteers willing to rake the yards, and seniors in need of the service, are being solicited.

In its 21st year, the event traditionally attracts 500 volunteers, who rake up the homes of more than 100 senior households.

If you are a senior who would like this free service, or if you want to sign up as a Rake Up Pueblo volunteer, call 553-3419.

Town hall on Tuesday

Senate President Leroy Garcia will hold a Boards and Commissions town hall scheduled from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pueblo Latino Chamber of Commerce, 215 S. Victoria Ave.

The event will feature remarks from Sen. Garcia, a presentation by Kate Siegel Shimko, director of Boards and Commissions, and Patty Salazar, executive director of Department of Regulatory Agencies, and a question and answer period.

Food preservation classes

Colorado State University Extension Pueblo County will hold Preserving the Harvest food Preservation classes. Extension Agent Laura Griffin will present the following workshops:

Jams and Jellies. Participants will learn the role of pectin in gelling and receive hints and tips to get the right consistency, receive recipes for canned jams and jellies as well as freezer/refrigerator jellies.

The class is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28.

Participants must register by Aug. 21.

Volunteers needed for State Fair

Young Life Pueblo is looking for volunteers to sell concessions at the Colorado State Fair to help send kids to camp.

To volunteer for a shift Aug. 23-Sept. 2, email Dan at ylpueblo@comcast.net.

Heat Is On campaign announced



The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law agencies are teaming up as part of The Heat Is On campaign to conduct a nearly three-week DUI enforcement period from Aug. 16-Sept. 3.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are prepared to crack down on impaired driving in the weeks before Labor Day and through the holiday weekend.

CDOT is partnering with BACtrack, a personal and professional breathalyzer company, to urge Coloradans to check their blood-alcohol content and confirm they are sober before they drive. Through the partnership, BACtrack breathalyzers will be offered at a 50% discount exclusively for Colorado residents through September or while supplies last.

For more information, go to HeatIsOnColorado.com.

To place an order, residents can go to codot.bactrack.com.

U.S. 50 realignment resumes



The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Lawrence Construction Co. will complete work on the U.S. 50 Realignment Purcell Boulevard to the BNSF Railroad Crossing Project beginning today.

Final improvements include permanent highway striping and repair work on the BNSF Railroad bridge structures. These remaining activities are planned during overnight working hours to minimize impact on the traveling public.

Suicide Prevention event Sept. 8

The Nicole Lynn Memorial My Story Isn’t Over third annual Tattoo Fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is scheduled beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Dragons Lair Tattoo Studio, 1707 S. Prairie Ave.

Local artists and volunteers will come together for the cause.

There will be no alterations to the designs except for color and names.

Training for child care providers



The Medication Administration will hold a training for child care providers to maintain their licenses scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

Cost is $55.

To register, go to coloradocprpros.com.

Tanner Gun Show coming



The Tanner Gun Show is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5-6 at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave.,

The show, which has about 500 tables, gets a lot of Southern Colorado and New Mexico dealers who do not make it to the Denver show.

All shows are buy, sell and trade. Customers are encouraged to bring their guns to sell, trade or have an appraisal.

Cost is $12, adults; $9 active military with valid photo ID; and kids 12 and under are free.

Concealed carry permit classes also are available at the show.

For more information, call 1-720-514-0114 or by email at tannergunshow@gmail.com.