After nearly three decades of overcoming incredible odds, conquering adversity, and inspiring virtually all who knew her, 29-year-old Arianne Lane died Aug. 2 in the arms of her family in their South Side home.

Lane, born in Pueblo and graduate of South High School, was a well-known member of the Pueblo community who was launched into the national spotlight at the age of 7, when People magazine shared the story of how she overcame an often-fatal form of cancer — not once, but twice.

Her tribulations fighting and beating the disease were followed by a delicate spinal-fusion surgery to correct a rare condition known as swan neck deformity, which was caused by the aggressive measures doctors took to save her life.

By the time Lane and her parents, longtime local educators and school administrators Geri and Matt Lane, were interviewed by People – and by “Dateline” around the same time – Arianne had already endured a lifetime’s worth of pain and suffering.

She’d undergone countless medical procedures, including chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery to remove a malignant tumor from her spine, as well as an intensive surgery to correct her swan neck deformity – an extreme curvature of the spine that, in Arianne’s case, resulted from bone loss when her tumor was removed, combined with the effects of radiation treatments.

For portions of her childhood, Lane’s swan neck deformity forced her to wear a two-pound carbon-fiber head brace called a halo, which was attached to six titanium pins implanted in her skull.

Yet throughout it all, Lane hardly seemed to notice the hard hand that life had dealt to her.

Even as a little girl, those who knew her say she rarely complained about her disposition, never seemed to dwell on her circumstances, and had an ace up her sleeve in the form of an unrelenting optimism and vigor for living.

Because of the intensive treatments Lane underwent at such a young age, she grew up with physical and cognitive disabilities and her growth was stunted to where her height topped out at just 4 feet, 6 inches.

But despite the life of limitations that was laid out for her by circumstances beyond her control, Lane somehow managed to live a life without limits.

When she was still in the grips of battling cancer, Lane was taken to Disney World through Southern Colorado Dream Weavers.

After she’d gone into remission, she threw out the first pitch for the Colorado Rockies and met Garth Brooks and the band Alabama at the Colorado State Fair.

In the following years, she traveled the world with her family, taking trips to Scotland, Ireland, Canada, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii and countless places in between; took yearly solo trips to California and Arizona to spend quality time with family members; rode ATVs; and went parasailing, snowmobiling, and jet skiing.

“It never felt like we had a disabled child in this house,” said Matt Lane, Arianne’s father.

“We just had this perfect, beautiful child. It was not a disability. It was not a hardship. It was just a privilege being her parents each and every day.”

“She was absolutely fearless,” said Geri Lane, Arianne’s mother.

Paying her own way

As she got older, Arianne took it upon herself to pull her own weight around the household.

“She would do our laundry. She’s physically disabled and would carry it up two flights of stairs and would do the dishes and have dinner on the table, and we were like, ‘Why are you doing all this?’” Geri Lane recalled.

“And she goes, ‘Because I’m an adult and I have to pay my way.’”

Geri, who typically enjoys a boiled egg every day, said Arianne would cook an egg for her each day, and one time, when she’d left to go on one of her yearly trips, Arianne left detailed instructions on how Geri could cook her own egg while she was traveling.

“It was her job to make sure I had boiled eggs,” Geri Lane said.

“She didn’t want to leave me hanging. She must’ve forgot I was the one who taught her how to make a boiled egg,” she said with a laugh.

Around the time she was a senior in high school, Arianne launched her own business creating handmade custom greeting cards using a cutting and embossing machine.

It started off humbly, but over time, Arianne grew the business to have a presence in local shops and maintained an Etsy page, where she sold the popular cards online.

The business gave Lane a productive task to help her pass time at home — and put a very modest amount of money in her pocket — but the best thing to come about from running the business, which she called Cards for Life, was the immense sense of pride it instilled.

“We were at an ear, nose, and throat doctor one day and one of the girls she graduated from high school with came in doing her rotations,” Geri Lane recalled.

“And she goes, ‘Honey, how are you? What are you doing?’ And Arianne looked at her and said, ‘I own my business.’

“So here she is with a resident that’s going to be a doctor, and Arianne had the pride to be able to say, ‘I own my own business.’”

Connecting with people

Lane loved scrapbooking, craft making, her dog Precious Princess Deeogi Marie, the movie “Twilight” and the character Eeyore – a peculiar choice, considering Eeyore’s reputation as a notoriously gloomy figure and Arianne’s lifelong optimism – but the thing she seemed to love most was connecting with those around her.

Her relationship with her family was incredibly tight-knit. Her younger brother, Rick, said the way his older sister doted over him made him see her as more of a second mother than an older sister. And her scrapbooking friends drove her to events across the country to spend time with her.

To keep in touch with friends and show them she was thinking about them, Lane began sending a weekly “Happy Friday” text to most people in her contacts list.

While many young adults might start such a weekly correspondence — then quickly become bored with and abandon it — Lane continued sending those texts for about 7 years, up until the weeks leading up to her death.

“For years, she would do that. If she got your phone number, you were on (the list),” Geri Lane said.

“I think a lot of people, what they will miss most about her is her Friday texts.”

Choosing life

Back when Lane was first diagnosed with cancer, doctors gave her parents a hard choice – one that would not only save her life, but set the stage for the next 25 years of her time on earth.

They told the Lanes that the family had two choices: They could take Arianne home and love her until her inevitable death, or try aggressive treatments to fight the cancer, which would be incredibly difficult for Arianne to endure and had no guarantee of success.

The Lanes chose the latter, and though Arianne’s path forward was anything but easy, it gave her an opportunity to live.

The next 25 years of her life were by no means normal, but as Arianne often said herself, “Normal is highly overrated.”

Lane lived many years without further medical complications, but in 2016, while visiting family in Arizona, she was hospitalized with what doctors believed to have been a mild stroke.

When Geri and Matt got Arianne home to Pueblo, doctors told them she was going through advanced heart failure.

Like she’d done so many times before, Arianne fought for her life.

“We got her out of advanced heart failure. We got all of her scores back up, and she was doing really well,” Geri Lane said.

“And then she broke her pelvis and went into renal failure and lung failure. That was last summer. And then she just never came back, we saw her declining.”

Arianne’s declining health eventually led her to doctor who performed a cervical MRI, which revealed an inoperable malignant tumor.

At that point, doctors posed the same question to Arianne they had posed to her parents decades before: to make herself comfortable, or to aggressively fight what was killing her.

“She listened at 29 years old and made the same decision we did 25 years ago – that she was willing to go through it again to continue her life,” Geri Lane said.

Lane fought valiantly as she’d done in her childhood — and in the end, it wasn’t the cancer that killed her, but the combination of prolonged effects from the cure that saved her life.

She died in the arms of her mother on Aug. 2, surrounded by those who loved her.

“She survived and was here because she had lessons to teach all of us about graciousness,” Geri Lane said.

“And about not feeling sorry for yourself,” Matt Lane added.

“I personally think her purpose was to teach us about how people can graciously go through very hard things and come out on the other end with a positive attitude,” Geri Lane said.

“And to make the best of everything that you’re handed.”

zhillstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ZachHillstrom