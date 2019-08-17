The Pueblo animal shelter, now under the operation of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, is up and running once again after celebrating their grand reopening Saturday.

“We’re really excited to be back in the Pueblo community and we’re so grateful for their support,” said Kate Aviv, community relations specialist at the shelter. “We’re really looking forward to taking care of both the people and the animals of Pueblo.

An estimated 200 people attended the grand reopening. Twenty-five cats and 20 dogs found new homes.

“There are so many cute animals,” said Jerrica Armitage, who went to look at cats. “I wish I could take them all home.”

Under HSPPR, the shelter is back to offering adoptions, animal care and control, and owner surrenders, as well as spay and neuter programs. It is also looking to implement a behavior training program after recently hiring a behavior specialist, Aviv said.

“We bring in a behavior manager to take dogs that might have some behavior issues that wouldn’t make them a safe adoption candidate and they work with the dogs,” Aviv said. “A lot of times they work in the foster program as well, so they’ll foster them out to people who are good dog trainers.”

A similar behavior program had success Colorado Springs, Aviv said.

“We’ve gotten a lot of dogs through that program that are either now in foster care or are in homes with the right people that are equipped to take care of those dogs,” she said.

The shelter is ultimately looking to care for the needs of each animal.

“We practice socially conscious sheltering,” she said. “When we get an animal —every single animal that we take in — we assess the needs of that specific individual animal and instead of working toward a number.”

However, Aviv said she is confident that new programs like the behavior program will have a positive effect on the shelter’s live release rate.

HSPPR resumed operation of the city-county animal shelter after PAWS for Life surrendered its license earlier this year after a state investigation into animal mistreatment three months into PAWS' management. The city and county have since awarded a long-term contract to HSPRR, which had previously managed the shelter for years.

Some guests of the grand reopening said they have already noticed a change for the better since the transition.

“It’s wonderful,” Darla Laub said while looking at dogs available for adoption. “It looks like they’re doing a wonderful job.”

Amber Anger said she had previously been to the shelter owned by PAWS.

“Coming here it’s such a big change, because everything is so calming,” she said. “It’s just so good to see.”

“It’s good to see that the dogs are well cared for.” Anger’s mother, Suzanne added.

jbartolo@chieftain.com

Twitter: @JamesBartolo6