Many Puebloans know Temple Baptist Church — soon to be known as The Avenue Church — as the church with the sign by Elmwood Golf Course.

That's because the sign at 3030 Thatcher Ave. is visible to thousands of motorist every day. It's a sign that at times carries a clever message; another time, an inspirational message. Nost of the time, the message combines those and other elements.

"Temple Baptist has been a part of the Pueblo community since 1950," the Rev. Ken Wood, pastor, said. "We have a rich history of impacting many people in the community through a large bus ministry, the 'Living Christmas Tree' and more recently, known as 'the church by the golf course with the sign.'"

But on Sept. 1, the church will become The Avenue Church, and that transformation will involve much more than a new name.

"We will begin a new season of ministry by re-launching as The Avenue Church. While our belief and essential practice remains unchanged, we desire to remove any possible barrier to people experiencing the new life and freedom that a relationship with Jesus Christ brings. Religious names or stigmas are not important to us. What is important is faith in Jesus expressing itself in love (Galatians 5:6)."

The church was founded in 1950. Wood said the church met in various buildings on the South Side, including Skate City and the Colorado State Fairgrounds. The church built its own temple at 3030 Thatcher Ave. in 1952 and it has remained there ever since.

Affiliated with the Baptist Bible Fellowship International, the church has a simple general philosophy: "To be the visible demonstration of God's unconditional love and redeeming grace," Wood said.

Beginning Sept. 1, Sunday service times will be at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

"We also have various Growth Groups where people get to build relationships and study the Bible at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays and various times at homes throughout the week," Wood said.

For more information, call (719) 561-1572, or visit the church's website at www.templepueblo.com.

And be sure to check out the sign when driving on Thatcher Avenue.

