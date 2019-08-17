At a glance, The Cannabis Depot doesn’t look all that different from any of the other marijuana dispensaries scattered around Pueblo County. The windowless, green-roofed building sits just off Interstate 25, a short distance from the “Gateway to the Southwest” interchange at Dillon Drive.

Soon, however, The Cannabis Depot itself could become a gateway to a whole new frontier in the marijuana industry.

James “Woody” Woodend, the store’s general manager, said the dispensary opened around Memorial Day and has been doing “fantastic” business. But selling marijuana products over the counter isn’t the limit of the owners’ ambitions.

Within the next three months or so, Woodend said they hope to open a “smokers’ lounge” in another section of the building, where people could linger and enjoy cannabis products on site. Within about a year, they want to cut the ribbon on a cannabis museum in the same building. Woodend said the museum would feature exhibits chronicling the drug’s uses throughout history, dating back thousands of years.

The owners also have seven acres of adjacent land that they would like to convert into a park for recreational vehicles around the first of next year. Woodend said the park would feature standard RV park amenities such as a swimming pool, a gazebo, barbecue grills and bathrooms with showers. While it wouldn’t be exclusively for marijuana users, Woodend said “it’s going to be a cannabis-friendly RV park.”

Though other dispensaries often operate like convenience stores — where people buy their products and leave immediately afterward — Woodend said The Cannabis Depot is trying to make pot shopping more enjoyable. Even the waiting lounge at the dispensary is appointed with comfortable furniture and artwork.

Other dispensaries “are trying to get customers in and out,” Woodend said. “We’re trying to create an experience.”

Woodend said Pueblo County has granted approval to the various phases of the project. Ultimately, he said, “we’re trying to make it a one-stop shop for visitors and locals.

The prospects of all that happening might be a little hazy, though.

Pueblo County Commission Chairman Garrison Ortiz said the county’s marijuana regulations aren’t as clear as they could be. As a result, the county’s legal team is in the process of reviewing them.

Also, the Colorado Legislature passed a law earlier this year — House Bill 19-1230 — that allows marijuana smokers’ lounges, but only if they’re licensed by the state and allowed under city or county ordinances.

Ortiz said it’s not certain how the local and state regulations could impact The Cannabis Depot’s plans.

“We’re still trying to sort everything out, as far as what their intentions are and what the bill says,” Ortiz said. “Whether they (The Cannabis Depot) get grandfathered in or not, those are intricacies we’re still trying to work out.”

The rulemaking process to flesh out the details of the new state law was scheduled to begin this month. That law does give local communities the discretion to determine whether they want to have smokers’ lounges or not.

Ortiz said he’s personally not in favor of having smokers’ lounges, partly because of public safety concerns and partly because they would conflict with efforts to ban smoking in public places.

If The Cannabis Depot’s plans do move forward, it’s clear that attracting out-of-town visitors would be a key component to its marketing strategy, particularly for the museum and RV park

Pot-related tourism has become a significant part of Colorado’s economy. Out-of-state visitors consumed about 19 metric tons of marijuana products in 2016, according to a market update provided to the Colorado Department of Revenue by Marijuana Policy Group LLC in cooperation with the University of Colorado. That represents about 10 percent of what in-state residents consumed during the same time frame.

It’s worth noting that about one-fifth of those out-of-state consumers were from California, which has now legalized recreational marijuana use.

Marketing to people who might want to visit the state to consume marijuana is “a gray area” since the drug remains illegal under federal law, said Cathy Ritter, director of the Colorado Tourism Office. Also, visitor attitudes are mixed about whether the availability of marijuana enhances or hurts the Colorado tourism experience, she said.

However, she added that the new state regulations governing smokers’ lounges might open the door to more of those types of businesses around the state.

“This has kind of been a moving target, but I think the landscape is changing,” Ritter said.

