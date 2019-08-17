August 18, 2019

Hi Mom,

I know we talk all of the time, but I haven’t written for a while and really felt the need to put some things on paper.

I’ve been thinking about you and my Uncle Bob a lot the past couple of weeks, in particular remembering your stories of what you went through after the Depression and during World War II.

I remember listening to you talk about how Americans had to sacrifice at home during the war. It was remarkable how women and older Americans had to take on all sorts of jobs that younger men normally would have been doing, all the while raising children, paying bills, etc., on their own.

And I always was spellbound by the stories of Uncle Bob and his service on the USS Mississippi; the battles, the deaths on the ship, his time on a medical ship taking young men home after the war, many of them missing arms or legs or eyes.

You and he lived through a terrible time; it’s impossible for those of us who didn’t to imagine it.

You and Uncle Bob and your generation saved the world from evil and made our nation the most prosperous of all time. The U.S. wasn’t perfect during your time, of course, but there was a general sense that the nation had a common purpose.

Mom, I feel that our generation, the Baby Boomers, is leaving to our children and grandchildren a divided, ugly country. We no longer discuss our differences; we demonize and call names and, even more terrifyingly, sometimes back up our opinions by shooting innocent people. We have epidemic homeless and drug-abuse problems. Our large cities have areas where it’s not safe to drive in daylight.

I feel like it is our fault, and worse, I don’t see it getting better.

I’m not sure where we went wrong. Some think our generation had it too easy. But I don’t think so. We went through assassinations, civil rights battles, the Vietnam War and accompanying protests, Watergate. Those were terrible times, too, right?

I know for you and Uncle Bob, your faith helped you through your struggles. I will never forget how you wore a white dress to my brother’s funeral because you knew you would see him again. I remember Uncle Bob waving at us and saying, “See ya later!” as he was being wheeled into open-heart surgery. He wasn’t afraid of dying because he knew that would be OK in the big picture.

I want so badly to have that kind of faith, but don’t feel like I deserve it. At the same time, I struggle to see so many people who claim to have faith turn the cheek to tolerate and even embrace hate and racism. I just can’t understand that hypocrisy.

Mom, I feel like I am running out of words. Like so many people, I just feel we are floundering. The events of the past couple of weeks have just left me feeling sad and hopeless.

I wish you could hug me and say it will be OK. I know you can’t, but I certainly feel your spirit with me always and I treasure our talks — although they may seem one-sided. I know you are listening. That I do have faith in.

Well, I’m rambling now, so I’ll sign off.

Pray for us, Mom. We so badly need that now.

Steve Henson is The Pueblo Chieftain’s editor. His mom, Margaret Henson, passed away four years ago. He can be reached at 544-3520, ext. 410; at shenson@chieftain.com; and on Twitter @SteveHensonME. His columns are available in podcast form at www.chieftain.com.