Every day, Shirley Allenback sees cars rolling right through stop signs at the intersection of Orman Avenue and Polk Street near her home in the 500 block of Polk — and fears the worst has yet to come.

There are accidents there, near-accidents, and imminent danger for pedestrians and kids playing in the neighborhood, she says, and it's become so severe that she's persuaded the city to install traffic lights at the intersection instead of the four-way stop that's currently the

"I've been trying for the last seven years to get some street lights installed at that intersection," said Allenback, who addressed City Council members about her concern during their meeting this week. "We have a grade school, a high school, Pueblo Community College nearby, plus traffic from the State Fair. We've acquired more kids in this area, and the cars just do not stop. They come barreling through, and don't know who's supposed to go first. It's just been a total mess."

Ongoing construction along nearby Thatcher Avenue also has motorists cutting through Allenback's neighborhood to avoid bottleneck traffic.

Though Allenback has lived at her home for 42 years, she decided to start rallying support for the issue seven years ago.

She has a 6-year-old daughter and 7-year-old granddaughter who play in the area, and she won't let them go outside unless an adult is out with them because she's concerned they'll be struck by a vehicle.

There are other neighbors who worry about their safety of their kids as well, Allenback said. For example, one neighbor positioned a large boulder in the front of their yard at one of the corners of the intersection, because Allenback said cars have driven across that yard before.

Though accidents in the area are mostly rear-end collisions, there have been serious accidents in the area as well, she said, including four wrecks at the intersection she’s witnessed over the years.

That area saw one accident, four citations and 11 traffic stops in 2018. So far this year, there have been nine traffic stops and two citations, said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega of the Pueblo Police Department.

"We've had a police officer at different times sitting at the corner. As long as they're here, it's great. But the minute they leave, you might as well forget it," Allenback said.

Allenback said installing traffic lights is the only way to make the intersection safer and is urging the city to get on board with the plan.

"I think it would curb a lot of the accidents and the running of stop signs," Allenback said. "It's just for the protection of our kids. It's just gotten really bad."

When a resident expresses concern about the amount of traffic at an intersection, like Allenback did, the city does a traffic engineering study at the site, said Dan Centa, the acting director of the city's public works department. That study would include data about any past accidents by the intersection and the nature of those wrecks.

If the study reveals a problem, the public works department would explore its options for the best solution, Centa said.

Residents petitioning the city for a traffic signal has been successful before. In 2016, the city decided to erect traffic lights at a busy intersection near East High School and Eva Baca Elementary School after residents lodged formal complaints.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: @RyanSevvy